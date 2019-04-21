RAPID CITY | Harold B. Ross, 95, died April 17, 2019, at the Fort Meade VA Hospital.
Born and raised in Mobridge, Hal was a World War II, Korean War-era and Vietnam War-era veteran. He proudly served 22 total years in the U.S. Navy and Army, retiring with the rank of major, receiving numerous commendations and awards. Hal was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and Meadowbrook Golf Course.
He is survived by his wife, Elnora Lyke-Ross; children, Michael Ross (Sheryl), Meryl Pelletier, Martine Roth (Terry) and Maria Corkern; stepsons, Richard Lyke (Patricia) and Michael Lyke; and a total of 43 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola Dell (Parker) Ross and Arthur Irving Ross; siblings, Alice (Ross) Smith, Floyd Ross, Walter Ross, Lois (Ross) Heil; sons, Ronald H. Ross Sr. and Jerry C. Ross; and daughters-in-law, Karen (Redal) Ross and Rita (Schorsch) Ross.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the VFW Post 1273 Honor Guard, will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family asks that memorials in Hal's name be made to Veteran's Honored Interment (c/o The Michael J. Fitzmaurice SD Veterans Home, 2500 Minnekahta Ave., Hot Springs, SD 57747) They are a not-for-profit organization supported entirely through donations. The program builds burial vessels (both urns and caskets) for fellow veterans and their spouses.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
