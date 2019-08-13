RAPID CITY | SSgt (retired) David Gregory "Dav" Routh, 67, born on March 15, 1952 in Saginaw, Ml, died Aug. 6, 2019, at home.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Dav joined the US Air Force in 1974 and was assigned at Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City; Bitburg AF, Germany; Ellsworth AFB; and Spangdahlem AB, Germany, as a weapons loader on B-52s and numerous fighter aircraft. During his last three assignments — Travis AFB CA; Okinawa AB, Japan; and Ellsworth AFB, Dav served as an aircraft maintenance scheduler, retiring in 1994.
Dav, played trumpet in elementary school, but along with his brother Wes and cousin Scotty, learned to play guitar after receiving instruments from parents. Along with two friends, Dav started a basement band and played at several events during and after high school. Since Dav was the happiest when performing, he continued playing in bands throughout his USAF career. After retiring from the USAF, he continued his musical career with his own band, Missouri Breaks and assisting other bands and musicians in the Rapid City area.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Stephanie Rosse, Penny (Jim) Gyke and Christy Rosse ; his son, Kim (Denise Bamford) Rosse; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren (along with 3 unborn great-granddaughters). He is also survived by brothers, Wes (Marti), Brent (Shelly), and Bert Ill (Carolina); sister, Roberta; as well as several nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Bert Routh.
Dav maintained several close friendships with Dan Krasser (Debbie), a boyhood friend; band member Michael Easton; and friends from school and several bands. Dav was loved by all.
Burial with honor guard will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Contact daughter Penny Gyke at 614-286-7361 for additional information or to RSVP.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.
