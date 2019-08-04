{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Roger E. Rowcliffe, 68, died Aug. 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, at the United Church in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home

