Roy and JoAnn Savage

RAPID CITY | JoAnn Savage, 85, and Roy Savage, 89, were married on March 8, 1952 in Georgia. They spent 67 years together, rarely spending many days apart. They will be interred together at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. JoAnn passed away on March 7, 2019, and Roy passed away on Feb. 14, 2020.
JoAnn was born on April 21, 1933, in Shelbyville, TN. After graduating from Shelbyville Central High School in 1951, she married Roy and began her married life as an Air Force wife for 20 years. Roy was born on June 12, 1930, also in Shelbyville. He graduated from Shelbyville Central High School in 1948. He began his Air Force career in 1951.
While in the Air Force, Roy was stationed (joined by JoAnn) in New Jersey, Germany, South Dakota, California, and North Dakota. He retired in 1972 as a Master Sergeant. While in the Air Force, he was a jet maintenance technician and crew chief for the F-86D. He was also one of the first enlisted airmen assigned to the Strategic Missile Wing at Ellsworth AFB in the early 1960s.
After retirement, he and JoAnn settled down with their family in Rapid City. Following his military career, Roy worked at several Rapid City outdoor sports shops as a service manager, helping countless customers get their boats, motorcycles, or snowmobiles ready for adventures. He finished his career at Control Data (SCI) as the facilities engineer. JoAnn was a devoted homemaker and mother. She finished her career at the Cleveland Street McDonalds, working there for over 15 years, serving locals and tourists who stopped before heading out to the hills.
Roy and JoAnn were not only devoted to each other, but also dedicated parents to two children, William “Doc” Savage of Rapid City and Victoria (Savage) Case of Eudora, KS.
Both loved being an active part of their children’s lives. As a family, they enjoyed regular outings in the Black Hills, including days spent at the lake, hiking, skiing, and countless trips on snowmobiles and motorcycles. They attended virtually every one of their children’s events and performances, from sporting events to band concerts, cheering them on every step of the way. JoAnn was a Cub Scout den leader for Doc and a long-time Girl Scout leader for Vicki and many young women in the Rapid City community. Roy was an active member in Boy Scouts of America and became a Scout Master for Doc and countless other young men over the years. They welcomed Doc’s wife, Donna, and Vicki’s husband, Steve, into their family and loved them as their own. They were blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Rebekah (Case) Brown and Sarah Case, both of Eudora, KS.
Roy was well-known around Rapid City, never knowing a stranger, and always willing to help where he could. He was an active member of Ski for Light where he served as a board member and participated in many of the yearly ski and fishing trips. JoAnn, while a beautiful, quiet, and devoted wife and mom, was never far behind to lend a helping hand, as well.
Roy and JoAnn will be deeply missed by their family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite veterans or women and children’s support organizations.
