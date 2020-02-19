Roy and JoAnn Savage

Both loved being an active part of their children’s lives. As a family, they enjoyed regular outings in the Black Hills, including days spent at the lake, hiking, skiing, and countless trips on snowmobiles and motorcycles. They attended virtually every one of their children’s events and performances, from sporting events to band concerts, cheering them on every step of the way. JoAnn was a Cub Scout den leader for Doc and a long-time Girl Scout leader for Vicki and many young women in the Rapid City community. Roy was an active member in Boy Scouts of America and became a Scout Master for Doc and countless other young men over the years. They welcomed Doc’s wife, Donna, and Vicki’s husband, Steve, into their family and loved them as their own. They were blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Rebekah (Case) Brown and Sarah Case, both of Eudora, KS.