Ruff, Albert G.
Ruff, Albert G.

BELLE FOURCHE | Albert G. Ruff, 86, died Sept. 2, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with Visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website.

