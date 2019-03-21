RAPID CITY | Daniel Bruner Runyan, 73, passed away early Monday morning March 19, 2019, at his home with his wife Deanna by his side. He went painlessly and peacefully.
Dan was born on Nov. 12, 1942, in Talladega, AL, to Bruner Marcus & Maggie Belle (Nolen) Runyan. He was welcomed home by one sister, Rebecca, and two brothers, Richard and Tim. Dan grew up in Ashland helping his daddy with the family hardware store. Dan and his daddy did lots of hunting in the woods for small-game which in turn was eaten.
Dan came to South Dakota with the United States Air Force in 1968 where he met Deanna. They married on July 12, 1969. They lived for 35 years on a small acreage south-east of Rapid City where they raised lots of animals (dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, sheep, etc.) and had a very large garden. He did lots of hunting and fishing. His main hobby was race cars. He spent many nights at the local speedway in Rapid helping on various pit crews. Other hobbies included rodeo and bowling.
Dan is survived by his wife, Deanna “Dee”; daughter, Teresa Sue (Jason) Affeldt; son, Jeffrey Bruner (Taya) Runyan; five grandchildren, Jack, Emillee, Kennedee, Henry and Gus; sister, Rebecca Crews, and brother Richard (Sally) Runyan. He loved and enjoyed the time he got to spend with his grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and brother William Edward (Tim).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Kroger officiating. A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today, at the church. Burial with military honors will be 12:30 p.m. in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A memorial is being set up with the Custer County Fairgrounds to contribute to a new livestock building. Please see one of the family members for information on how to donate.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City, www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
