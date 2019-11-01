{{featured_button_text}}

NEMO | Ronnie Rust, 79, died Oct. 29, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with visitation from 9-11 a.m.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

