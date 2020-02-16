Sander, Steven
WHITEWOOD | Steven Sander, 61, died Feb. 13, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Sturgis Veterans Club.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Service information

Feb 17
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
Vet's Club
868 Main Street
Sturgis, SD 57785
