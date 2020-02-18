Savage, Roy
Savage, Roy

RAPID CITY | Roy Savage, 89, died Feb. 14, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

