RAPID CITY | James Harvey "Poppy" Scaggs, 96, died Aug. 13, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services were held Aug. 16 at Rapid Valley Baptist Church, with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Scaggs, James 'Poppy'
