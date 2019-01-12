Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Ronald Allen Schaeffer, 65, died Jan. 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy and S.D. National Guard.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

