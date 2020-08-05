Schilling, Ivan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Ivan Schilling, 87, formerly of Midland, died Aug. 3, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.

Private family interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

