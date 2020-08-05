You have permission to edit this article.
Schilling, Ivan
Schilling, Ivan

  • Updated
GILLETTE, Wyo. | Ivan Schilling, 87, formerly of Midland, died Aug. 3, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.

Private family interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

