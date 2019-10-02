RAPID CITY | Emrel Elmo Schmidt was born July 21, 1929, to George and Vina (Harvey) Schmidt on a farm near Dunn Center, ND. After graduating from 8th grade, he went to work for a local rancher, and later worked mining coal. Emrel was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He trained at Fort Hood, TX, Fort Benning, GA, and served overseas in Okinawa before being honorably discharged in 1953.
On Oct. 1, 1953, he married Lorene Saeman and continued working and farming in North Dakota until 1958, when they moved to Washington to work for McKennen Dairy. In 1960, he returned to South Dakota and worked various jobs until purchasing his own ranch near Hot Springs. Emrel sold the ranch and purchased a dairy farm in Newell in 1971. He later retired, settling in Vale, SD, where he was able to keep busy helping local farmers.
He really enjoyed livestock and loved to put up hay. Emrel found satisfaction in hard work and lending a helping hand to friends and neighbors. He valued the love of family and held closely his faith in God.
Emrel passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Fountain Springs Health Care.
He is survived by his children, Rocky (Bonnie) Schmidt, Buffalo, SD, Kathy (Red) Smith, Rapid City, Ricky (Tami) Schmidt, Rapid City, Tami (Curt) Fischer, Sturgis, and Rusty (Rhonda) Schmidt, Rapid City; siblings, Doris Mitchell of Washington, Howard of Arizona, and George and Leland of North Dakota; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene; parents, George and Vina; sisters, Hazel and Helen Schmidt and Ruthie Christensen; and great-grandson, Elijah Murphy.
He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel prior to services. Committal services, with military honors, will be at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Pastor Steve Talley officiating.
A memorial has been established to assist Veterans of South Dakota.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
