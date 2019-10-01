{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Emrel Elmo Schmidt, 90, died Sept. 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, followed by burial at noon on Oct. 2, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

