Schnose, Paul E.

BUFFALO GAP | Paul Edward Schnose was called home to heaven on June 30, 2020 after a short stay in home hospice care. He passed at his beloved ranch home located northwest of Buffalo Gap. He drew his last breath while surrounded by his wife, Janis, his children and other family members.
Paul was born on Nov. 17, 1929 in Charles Mix County to Emil Hans Schnose and O’Tillia Katherina (Lutjen) Schnose. At the age of 19, he moved on to his ranch to assist his older brother with ranch work, and lived on the ranch the rest of his life except for four years (1951-1955) of honorable military service during the Korean War in the Air Force, including an overseas deployment in Japan.
He met Janis Williams and married the love of his life on Dec. 8, 1957 in Rapid City. At the time of his death, he and Jan had been married for 62 wonderful years.
Paul was a kind man and had a sweet spirit. He had a firm understanding of what was important — family and living his life as a child of God. He always took time to visit his children and other extended family members even when there was great distance between them. Paul knew Jesus as His Lord and Savior and now lives eternally with Him in heaven. He was a long-time member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs.
As a child and young man Paul knew he wanted to be a rancher and took over operation of his brother’s ranch upon his return from military service. His time spent on Schnose Ranch was almost 70 years and he loved the beauty of his land and got great enjoyment out of cattle ranching. He was proud to be known as a cowboy and proud to say he raised his children on that ranch. It is certainly fitting he was able to spend his final days in the place he loved, surrounded by Jan and family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and O’Tillia; brothers, Marvin, Arthur and Vernon; and sisters, Ila Maisel and Elda Harris. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Janis; daughters, Teresa (Bob) Wolter of Pierre, and Paulette (Jim) Haverkamp of Riverton, WY; and son, Steven (Melanie), who lives on the ranch. Steven will carry on operation of the ranch. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m. today at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs. Paul will be laid to rest at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
