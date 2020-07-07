Schnose, Paul E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO GAP | Paul Edward Schnose was called home to heaven on June 30, 2020 after a short stay in home hospice care. He passed at his beloved ranch home located northwest of Buffalo Gap. He drew his last breath while surrounded by his wife, Janis, his children and other family members.

Paul was born on Nov. 17, 1929 in Charles Mix County to Emil Hans Schnose and O’Tillia Katherina (Lutjen) Schnose. At the age of 19, he moved on to his ranch to assist his older brother with ranch work, and lived on the ranch the rest of his life except for four years (1951-1955) of honorable military service during the Korean War in the Air Force, including an overseas deployment in Japan.

He met Janis Williams and married the love of his life on Dec. 8, 1957 in Rapid City. At the time of his death, he and Jan had been married for 62 wonderful years.

Paul was a kind man and had a sweet spirit. He had a firm understanding of what was important — family and living his life as a child of God. He always took time to visit his children and other extended family members even when there was great distance between them. Paul knew Jesus as His Lord and Savior and now lives eternally with Him in heaven. He was a long-time member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs.