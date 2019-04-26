{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | Royce Edwin Schreiber, 60, died April 8, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 29, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow, with military honors, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Schreiber, Royce E.
