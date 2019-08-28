{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Roger Dean Schuelke, 68, died Aug. 25, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, at Black Hills National Cemetery. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel prior to leaving for the cemetery.

