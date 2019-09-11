{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James D. Schultz, 70, died Sept. 6, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of James Schultz, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 16
Graveside Service
Monday, September 16, 2019
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers for James's Graveside Service
Guaranteed delivery before James's Graveside Service begins.
Load comments