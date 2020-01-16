Schuttler, Ronald G.
SPEARFISH | Ronald George Schuttler, 83, died Jan. 11, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Services will be at 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the church.

