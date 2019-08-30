{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ralph Schwab, 99, died Aug. 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

