RAPID CITY | Raphael "Ralph" Schwab, 99, passed away August 28, 2019. Ralph was born in Stanton, ND on Oct. 21, 1919. He attended school in ND, joined the Civilian Conservation Corp in 1938 and served in ND, SD, and Yuma, AZ. In 1942, Ralph was drafted into the U.S. Army, became a paratrooper in the 507 Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, was sent to Europe in 1943 and jumped into Normandy, France, in the early hours of June 6, 1944, D-Day, as one of the Allied Liberation Forces of Europe. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and jumped across the Rhein River, driving to the defeat of Nazi Germany. He was wounded in battle and received the Purple Heart.
Late in 1945, Ralph returned home to the United States and to ND. He met Dorothy at a dance. It was love at first site. They spent the next 70 years together. Ralph loved his God, his family, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, his nation, his Roman Catholic Church, his Knights of Columbus brothers, his numerous friends, and playing cards: Hearts/Spades/Rummy, and especially Pinochle. He was an avid businessman, carpenter, mechanic, and pheasant hunter. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. We all love him dearly.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 14 brothers and sisters, a daughter Yvonne (Gilbert), a granddaughter (Sarah). Ralph is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 70 years; five children, Tim (Jane), Tedd (Lois), Pearl (Mike), Pat (Michelle), and Annette (Al); 22 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
A Wake and Rosary will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, 5-7 p.m., at Kirk Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Cathedral of Perpetual Help, Rapid City, Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., with a luncheon following. He will be buried with military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
To plant a tree in memory of Raphael Schwab as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.