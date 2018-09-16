FARMINGTON, N.M. | Peter James Schweigman Sr., 94, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Farmington. He was born May 2, 1924, in St. Francis, SD, to Jacob Herman Schweigman and Lucy Schweigman née La Roche.
Peter was raised in St. Francis. At age 17, he volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy during WWII, where he served on a P.T. Boat in the South Pacific. He was retired from the Rapid City (SD) Post Office, where he worked for 37 years. Peter coached and managed Little League Baseball for 15 years in Rapid City, and many of his teams won championships. He moved to New Mexico in 1989.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille Sherman Schweigman; son, Peter J. Schweigman Jr.; and daughter, Renee Steed. He is survived by his wife, Stella; children Sandy Smith, Renton, WA, Sue Shubert, St. Maries, ID, Donald Schweigman, Spearfish, SD, Stephen Schweigman, Flint, MI, Kurt Schweigman, Rohnert Park, CA, and Kirsten Bluestone, Murdo, SD.
A rosary was held Sept. 7, at St. Mary’s Church in Farmington.
Visitation and a prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. escorted by Chapter 22 of the American Legion Riders for interment at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Military honors will be rendered by the US Navy and VFW Post 1273.
Further information will be online at osheimschmidt.com.
