FAITH | Tilford “Leroy” Scofield, 86, died March 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on March 15, at the Faith Community Center. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Scofield, Tilford 'Leroy'
