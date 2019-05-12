{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | David L. Scovel, 74, died May 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on May 16, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with military honors.

Friends may gather at Kinkade Funeral Chapel prior to leaving for the cemetery.

