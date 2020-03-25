Selgeby, Richard O.

RAPID CITY | Richard Orren "Dick" Selgeby, 81, went to Heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a battle with cancer and Parkinson's.
Dick was born on July 7, 1938 in Milbank to Orren and Arlene (Erickson) Selgeby. He graduated from Milbank High School in 1956. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in Hawaii.
In the summer of 1959, Dick returned to Milbank where he met his life-time love, Beverly Weekley. The two were united in marriage on August 6, 1960. The couple moved to Rapid City, where they have lived ever since celebrating almost 60 years of marriage. Dick worked in insurance most of his life.
Dick loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He often mentioned how thankful he was that his children and grandchildren lived so close and spent many fun-filled days enjoying the outdoors and celebrating family events.
Dick was known for his sense of humor and sarcastic personality — traits he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Dick’s strong faith and trust in the Lord prepared him for leaving this earth as well as prepared his family as they know they will see him again.
Dick is survived by his children, Scott, Robin (Patrick Gillespie), and Jenn (Jason Murphy), all of Rapid City; his grandchildren, Ashley (Kevin Crago), Amber (Patrick Staedtler), Alesha (Jeremy Ofstad), Jesse, Jessica (Jeremiah Jocobe), Joshua, Jacob (Carly), Tessa, Taran, and Jocee; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Landen, Oaklyn, Tatum, Ryker, Tracen, and a baby girl in June; his siblings, Larry and Carol Selgeby, Marilyn and David Thompson, Kathy Selchert, Bob Selgeby, Steve and Gail Selgeby; and his brother-in law, Todd Weekley. In addition, Dick had many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins whom he loved very much. Dick was very grateful to the many close friends, especially Elaine Dunn (who was like a sister to him), Tristi Weekley, and his caring neighbors, Phil and Lisa.
Dick was preceded in death by both patents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eva and William Weekley; and sister-in-law, Patricia Terry.
Due to the unforeseen impact of COVID-19, the family will honor Dick in a private ceremony with a grand Celebration of Life to follow in the Spring.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
