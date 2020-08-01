You have permission to edit this article.
Severson, Harold E.
Severson, Harold E.

RAPID CITY | Harold Edwin Severson, 94, died July 30, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

