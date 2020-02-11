Seward, James J.

SPEARFISH | James Jay "Jim" Seward, 80, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020, at his home after his final battle with cancer.

Jim was born Jan. 27, 1940, to Kathryn (Walker) Seward and Elmer Seward in Mankato, MN. Jim graduated from Minnesota Lake High School and thereafter served in the U.S. Air Force. During his military service he met his life-long love, Sally Ann Brimmer (formerly of Hot Springs) and they married in 1962 in Denver, CO. The couple soon located in Spearfish, where Jim worked as a mechanic for Junek Brothers. He soon had his own business and later continued his public service commitment as Mayor of Spearfish (1976-1981) and then Lawrence County Commissioner (1997-2008). Jim’s love for model trains and snowmobiling was only surpassed by his love for his time with his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Sally; his three children, Kim Maskell and husband Mark of Selma, NC, Jim and wife Leslie, Cheyenne, WY, and Ric and wife Tina, Leonardville, KS; nine grandchildren; his sister, Karen Goracke and husband Denny of Spearfish; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sweet little girl, Staci Jane; and his brother, Doug of Greenfield, MN.

Jim donated his body to the Medical School at the University of South Dakota.