Sewright, James R. 'Dick'

HOT SPRINGS | Dr. James Richard ‘Dick’ Sewright, 90, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away January 16, 2020 in Hot Springs.
Dr. Sewright was born June 26, 1929, in Hot Springs. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force form July 30, 1953 until his honorable discharge on July 30, 1955.
Dr. Sewright was a member of the American Dental Association, the Association of Dental Examiners, the International College of Dentists, Past-President of South Dakota Chapter of American Society of Dentistry for Children, and Past-President South Dakota State Dental Association.
In addition, Dr. Sewright was active in his local church and civic organizations. He served on the school board, member of the Lions Club, Hot Springs Golf Club, a Ruling Church Elder and served on the Miss South Dakota Board.
Dr. Sewright’s numerous hobbies included golfing, hunting and fishing.
Dick’s survivors include his wife, Mary (Burgeon) Sewright; and children, Nancy (Dean) Cape; Ruth (Paul) Heath; Douglas (Maureen) Sewright; grandchildren, Spencer Heath; Meredith Heath; Molly (Sean) Cape; Kevin Cape; Megan Sewright; Mary Frances Sewright; Grace Sewright; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dick in death were his parents, Dewey and Marian (Amundson) Sewright and sister, Geraldine Suiso.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at United Churches in Hot Springs, SD. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.
A memorial has been designated in Dr. Sewright’s name to benefit the United Churches stained glass window project.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.