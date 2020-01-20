Sewright, James R. 'Dick'

HOT SPRINGS | Dr. James Richard ‘Dick’ Sewright, 90, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away January 16, 2020 in Hot Springs.

Dr. Sewright was born June 26, 1929, in Hot Springs. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force form July 30, 1953 until his honorable discharge on July 30, 1955.

Dr. Sewright was a member of the American Dental Association, the Association of Dental Examiners, the International College of Dentists, Past-President of South Dakota Chapter of American Society of Dentistry for Children, and Past-President South Dakota State Dental Association.

In addition, Dr. Sewright was active in his local church and civic organizations. He served on the school board, member of the Lions Club, Hot Springs Golf Club, a Ruling Church Elder and served on the Miss South Dakota Board.

Dr. Sewright’s numerous hobbies included golfing, hunting and fishing.

Dick’s survivors include his wife, Mary (Burgeon) Sewright; and children, Nancy (Dean) Cape; Ruth (Paul) Heath; Douglas (Maureen) Sewright; grandchildren, Spencer Heath; Meredith Heath; Molly (Sean) Cape; Kevin Cape; Megan Sewright; Mary Frances Sewright; Grace Sewright; and many nieces and nephews.