SPEARFISH | Stanley “Stan” Seymour, 88, passed away on Jan. 2, 2019, at Fort Meade Veterans Hospital in Sturgis. He put up a good fight, but the toll of COPD and Alzheimer’s was more than his body could handle.
Stan was born on Feb. 27, 1930, in St. Joseph, IL, to Emerson and Opal (Greathouse) Seymour. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force. After serving in the Korean War, he was stationed at Ellsworth AFB.
While in South Dakota, he fell in love with the Black Hills, and with Connie Knutson of Spearfish. They were married on Sept. 7, 1958, in Spearfish. Stan made a career with the Air Force, serving for 28 years attaining the rank of Sr. Master Sergeant. Most of his career was with the Strategic Air Command, and he and Connie traveled the world while serving in Goose Bay Labrador AFB, Canada; Offutt AFB, NE; Hickam AFB, Hawaii; Pease AFB New Hampshire; Zweibrücken AFB, Germany; and McClellan AFB, California.
Upon retirement, he came back to South Dakota and managed the Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish for 12 years. He became very involved in the VFW and served as the South Dakota State Commander in 2003, with several national appointments, one being on the Homeless Veterans Committee.
He continued to share his passion for our service men and women by providing patriotic teachings at local elementary schools and organizations. Stan was honored for his Spearfish community service by receiving the Elder’s Wisdom Children’s Song.
Stan had many interests and hobbies in his life. He was a professional roller skater, an accomplished bowler, he loved his Studebaker car, and most importantly, he loved his family. While he was soft-spoken, and loved to kid around, he was very invested in the lives of his daughters and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Connie, of Spearfish; his daughters, Debbie Seymour of Spearfish, Linda (Don) Zafft of Belle Fourche, and Denise (Ron) Wilson of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Michele Levy, William (fiancé, Annie) Zafft, Linsey (Paul) Prunty, Alex Wilson, Jack (Emily) Wilson, and Renick (fiancé, Rene) Wilson; a sister-in-law, Carol Schaub of Lawrence, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kenneth, Dorothy, Thomas, and Theodore.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at the United Methodist Church. Burial with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials in a donation may be given to the Spearfish Veterans Monument organization at spearfishveteransmonument.org. Stan was instrumental in the planning of this monument.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
