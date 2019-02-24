LAS VEGAS | Claude Wayne Sharp, 80, passed away Feb. 13, 2019.
Sharp was born May 31, 1938, to Wilma and Clyde Sharp. His mother was part Lakota Sioux and French, his father was Irish. He grew up on a ranch near Interior, S.D.
He spent time in the Army, worked in Alaska on the pipeline and retired to Las Vegas where he spent his time in AA service (35 years) and with his wife Linda whom he met at an AA dance in California. He loved to spend time with his family, friends, dancing, traveling, and going to the gym, rodeos and plays.
His mother and father had 20 children, 17 survived.
Claude is survived by his wife Linda; his son Wayne; daughter Yvonne Sharp-House; granddaughter Savana; and his adopted daughter Gina; brothers, Clyde and Jake; and sister Donna Bounds.
He was predeceased by son Todd; his grandson Hunter; his brothers Tom, Wilson, Bill, Albert, Willard, Russell, Calvin, Ben, and Robert; and his sisters June Mendenhall, Goldie Fisher, Celeste Teal, and Rose Bonvillian.
Claude followed the Native American Spiritual Path. He was one of the kindest, compassionate, and most positive person you ever met. He opened his heart and home to many people over the years and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.