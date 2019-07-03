{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Marvin Edward Sharp, 89, died July 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

