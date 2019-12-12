BRANDON | Michael Hans Shaw, formerly of Pierre, SD, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 95, due to various complications of cancer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Marilyn Alice Shaw. He is survived by his four children, Nancy Jo (John Grinager), Lizabeth (Bob Drew), Mike F. (Dedra) and Christopher (Christy); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his wife, Shirley Licht-Shaw.
Funeral arrangements are being made at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre, following cremation by George Boom Funeral Chapel, Brandon, where additional details are available online.
The service date and celebration in Pierre are yet to be announced, but anticipated for the Spring of 2020.
