RAPID CITY | George C. Shelhamer, 94, passed away on Nov. 24, 2018, at Meadowbrook Care Center. He was born Nov. 28, 1923, in Bayfield, CO, to Elbert and Phebe Shelhamer.
He married Ruby Fennell on May 26, 1946. He served in the Navy Air Corp as a radio man and gunner. They flew rescue missions and bombing missions. They rescued people from Iwo Jima and the Pacific. He survived two air crashes. He could have been a career man in the Navy; however, he decided his father needed help on the farm. He achieved a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Colorado, all paid by the GI Bill. He was in teaching all his life; from elementary through high school principal. George was the Assistant Principal at Pine Ridge then moved to Montana as an Education Specialist. Later he was named Superintendent at the Black Feet Agency in Browning, MT, and then he became a consultant for Indian tribes, teaching them to be self-governed.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby; daughter, Marita Wallace of Santee, CA; sister, Martha Bergman of Sheridan, WY; and a grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kenneth (Patsy) Shelhamer of Harlem, MT, and Clifford LeRoy Shelhamer; daughter, Kay-Lyn Stevens-Shelhamer; sister, Carley Hanson of Wasilla, AK; and three brothers.
Burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
