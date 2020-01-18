Sherman Sr., Brian
RAPID CITY | Brian F. Sherman Sr., 58, died Jan. 12, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Wake services begin at 2 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayers on Monday, Jan. 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge.

Services will be at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the church. Burial will be at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Porcupine.

