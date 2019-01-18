Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | James “Jim” Shrader, 87, died Jan. 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 21, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, at United Church of Christ. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

