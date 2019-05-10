{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Francis J. Shymanski, 84, died May 9, 2019.

Francis served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

