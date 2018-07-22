PIERRE | Philip Sieler, 79, died on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Pierre Care and Rehab.
Philip was born on June 4, 1939, in Rapid City to Julius and Linda (Cetto) Sieler. He grew up and attended school in Rapid City, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1957.
He went on to college for a year before enlisting in the US Army serving for four years in the Military Police Corps. After he served in the military he attended college at Black Hills State University and received his B.S. in Psychology.
He met and married Ilith Palsma and to this union a son, Justin was born. They moved to the Sioux Falls/Beresford area where he worked in law enforcement and for the state while attending the University of South Dakota obtaining his MBA in Public Administration. He moved to Pierre in 1984 and worked for the Department of Revenue and the Department of Transportation.
He married Delores Drew on July 18, 1992, in Pierre. He finished his career at the Attorney General Office in Pierre, where he worked as a Medicaid Fraud Investigator for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Delores of Pierre; his son, Justin (Christy) Sieler of Sioux Falls; Darci (Josh) Bible of Pierre, and Duane (Susan) Drew of Pipestone, MN; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and grandson, Hunter.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 24, at the Lutheran Memorial Church. Inurnment will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.