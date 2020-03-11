Simpfenderfer, Lola
Simpfenderfer, Lola

WALL | Lola Simpfenderfer, 96, died March 7, 2020.

She served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Rush Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at First Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

