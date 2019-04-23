SPEARFISH | Donald Dewey Sipe, 87, died Jan. 1, 2019.
He served in the South Dakota Army National Guard.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. on April 26 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Course. Burial will be at the Rose Garden at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.