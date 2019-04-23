{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Donald Dewey Sipe, 87, died Jan. 1, 2019.

He served in the South Dakota Army National Guard.

A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. on April 26 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Course. Burial will be at the Rose Garden at Rose Hill Cemetery.

