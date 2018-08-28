RAPID CITY | Gary Leroy Sisco, 76, passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Ames, IA, to Mervin and Bonnie (Bennett) Sisco. Gary grew up in a military family, living in many different places before graduating from Clover Park High School in Tacoma, WA. He joined the USAF in July 1961 at Fort Lewis, WA. He honorably served his country for over 24 years, doing two tours in Vietnam. His last duty station was at Ellsworth AFB, retiring in February 1968. After his service, he was so devoted to serving his country that he tried to re-enter the Air Force. He remained in the Black Hills area because of his love of the outdoor activities and to raise his family in this area.
Gary married the love of his life, Deb, on Feb. 15, 1997, at which point he continued to help raise her children. Gary enjoyed the art of conversation and never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and could always be overheard telling jokes and detailed stories of his life and experiences to anyone who would listen.
Gary is survived by his wife, Deb Sisco of Rapid City; his children, Boni (Tony) Burns, Box Elder, Bennett Sisco, Box Elder, Gary Lee (Shannon) Sisco, Colorado Springs, CO, Joseph (Tammi) Sisco, Castle Rock, CO, Ryan (Tonya) Murner, Sheridan, WY, Justin Murner, Olympia, WA, and Trenton (Tristaka) Murner, Stillwater, OK; his grandchildren, Cheryl, Kyle, Kenzee, Emma, Abi, Brandon, Bryson, Ian, Drew, Dyson, Sydney, Delilah and Avery; his brothers and sisters, Frank (Cathie) Sisco, CO, William (Phyllis) Sisco, AR, Linda (Joe) Wanstrath, MT, Claudia (Bernie) Kennebeck, IA, Claudeen (Jr) Demery, MT; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Daryl (Anita) Vetsch, Black Hawk, Danny Vetsch, Piedmont, Punky Harris, Coon Rapids, MN, and Putsy (Tabb) Beaton, Anchorage, AK.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Bonnie Sisco; his mother- and father-In-law, Dona and Don Vetsch; brother-in-law, Clint Harris; and sister-in-law, Margie Vetsch.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Friends are invited to join the family at 2 p.m. for a reception at TREA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
