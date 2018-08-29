Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Gary Leroy Sisco, 76, died Aug. 25, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Sisco, Gary L.
