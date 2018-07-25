Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Alvin R. Skidmore, 86, died July 17, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Skidmore, Alvin R.
