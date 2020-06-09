Skyberg, Boyd

RAPID CITY | Boyd Skyberg, 94, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center.
Boyd was born in Howard, SD, to Joseph & Boletta (Lewis) Skyberg on the 15th of October, 1925. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1948. He served in the Russell Islands, Guadalcanal and Okinawa, Japan. After an honorable discharge in 1948, he returned to Howard and married Ruth Schanink in 1949. They had two children, Starr and Bruce. He was employed in Madison at the Buick garage as a mechanic and later at Culligan Water.
The family moved to Los Gatos, CA, in 1957, where he was employed as a termite exterminator. California was too big and busy for the family, so they moved back to South Dakota and settled in Rapid City in 1959. Boyd found employment at Black Hills Packing Company and worked there for 28 years until he retired at age 62.
Boyd enjoyed a wide array of activities throughout his life. He was a proud pilot of a small, single-engine Piper Cub airplane from 1948-1952. Boyd loved pheasant hunting, fishing, boating, water sports, golf, bowling and yardwork. Just eight years after his first swing, he sank his first hole- in-one at the Executive Golf Course, Hole 9 at the age of 68 and his second hole-in-one at Lacroix Links Golf Course at the age of 82. Both times were witnessed by his golf partner and brother, Roger Skyberg. He parasailed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at ages 86 and 90.
Boyd raised his family in the Baptist Church, believed in our Creator, accepted Jesus as his Savior and passed at peace with God.
Boyd always had a smile on his face. His attitude and outlook on life beamed with positivity. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. It rapidly progressed, which frustrated him, but he still “always” had a smile and “never” complained about “anything,” even to the end.
Boyd is survived by his two children, Starr Kahler and Bruce Skyberg; two grandchildren, Angela Orr and her husband Dennis and Chad Skyberg and his wife Rachael; three step grandchildren, Sherry, Mike and Don Kahler; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; brothers, Donald and Roger; and son-in-law, William "Bill" Kahler.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with military honors. Interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis will follow.
Friends may view his service online at osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.