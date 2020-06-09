Skyberg, Boyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Boyd Skyberg, 94, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center.

Boyd was born in Howard, SD, to Joseph & Boletta (Lewis) Skyberg on the 15th of October, 1925. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1948. He served in the Russell Islands, Guadalcanal and Okinawa, Japan. After an honorable discharge in 1948, he returned to Howard and married Ruth Schanink in 1949. They had two children, Starr and Bruce. He was employed in Madison at the Buick garage as a mechanic and later at Culligan Water.

The family moved to Los Gatos, CA, in 1957, where he was employed as a termite exterminator. California was too big and busy for the family, so they moved back to South Dakota and settled in Rapid City in 1959. Boyd found employment at Black Hills Packing Company and worked there for 28 years until he retired at age 62.