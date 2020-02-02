Soehle, James P.
0 entries

Soehle, James P.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James P. Soehle, 74, died Jan. 28, 2020.

He served in U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of James Soehle, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 5
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News