Soehle, James P.

RAPID CITY | James P. Soehle, 74, died Jan. 28, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
He served in U.S. Air Force.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Kirk Funeral Home
To send flowers to the family of James Soehle, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 5
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before James's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.