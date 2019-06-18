FORT PIERRE | Jack Soesbe, 69, died June 5, 2019, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center.
Jack is survived by his wife, Cherie (Stirling); three children, Amber (Kevin Cauley), Kendra (Bryan Burke), and Brant (Lanore Pinto Soesbe); two grandchildren, Ethan and Alasdair; his brother, Rodney Soesbe (Judy); and sisters Abbie Rathbun (Raymond) and Sheryl Hawkins (Jerry).
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. (CDT) on Monday, July 1, at the United Church of Christ. Interment will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery.
A full obituary and online condolences can be found at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
