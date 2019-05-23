BLACK HAWK | Jordy James Soesbe, retired U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt., passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday morning, May 25, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, surrounded by those he loved. He was 44.
Jordy, of Black Hawk, worked many jobs after his military career, including Team Member at Common Sense Super Tunnel, Equipment operator at Nieman Enterprises at their sawmill in Spearfish. He was also a certified Emergency Dispatcher in southeastern South Dakota.
He spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, retiring in 2017 at the rank of Staff Sergeant in the National Guard. He completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan, serving as a gunner on a Humvee, sniper and prison guard. During his military career, he was a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and 25th Infantry Division and the South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company.
Formerly of Gregory, Jordy was immensely proud of his time in the military and earned numerous commendations and medals, including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device and 10-year Hourglass Device, Army Commendation Medal and four Army Achievement Medals.
He enjoyed pheasant and deer hunting on the homestead in Gregory, wood working and firing his rifles and pistols at his local shooting range. But most of all, he loved spending time with his three daughters and traveling with them to Disney World and on the 1880 Train.
Jordy was an effective shooting coach and deeply knowledgeable about all aspects of military life, and he was always willing to teach others what he knew. In his civilian life, he was a lifelong friend to many, including those he met at school, social gatherings and the law enforcement offices where he worked.
Jordy was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; a brother, Bob: his two sisters, Lisa (Soesbe) Titus and Denise (Soesbe) Averill; and niece, Jaimie Lynn (Soesbe) Jursevics. He leaves behind his mother, Virginia; brother, Brett; daughters, Alexandra, McKenna, and Alyssa; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
Funeral services for Jordy will be at noon on Saturday, May 25, at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota St., in Rapid City. A public viewing will begin at 11 a.m.
On Thursday, May 30, a procession will depart from Kirk Funeral Home to Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, where burial will take place.
