Solay, Alphonse Aloysius 'Al'

YANKTON | Alphonse Aloysius "Al" Solay, 101, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Sister James Care Center.

The fourth child of Austrian born Frank and Elisabeth (Palkowitsch) Solay, Al was born Oct. 3, 1918 near Tripp. After finishing the 8th grade, Al worked on the family farm, for others detasseling corn, and later for Bill Fix running a corn game (bingo) at various festivals.

On Jan. 23, 1942, Al entered the U.S. Army 1st Armored Division, and fought vigorously for our freedom in the WWII campaigns of Tunisia, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, and North Apennines. He spent time fighting in Ireland, England, North Africa, Sicily, Italy, and Southern France. He worked his way to tank commander, served intelligence as a German interpreter, and attained the rank of Sergeant.

Al was married to Eldora Leischner on Nov. 18, 1944 by a Justice of the Peace in Sioux Falls while home on leave. They further demonstrated their love through marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Feb. 11, 1945 in Hot Springs, AR.