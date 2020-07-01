Solay, Alphonse Aloysius 'Al'

YANKTON | Alphonse Aloysius "Al" Solay, 101, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Sister James Care Center.
The fourth child of Austrian born Frank and Elisabeth (Palkowitsch) Solay, Al was born Oct. 3, 1918 near Tripp. After finishing the 8th grade, Al worked on the family farm, for others detasseling corn, and later for Bill Fix running a corn game (bingo) at various festivals.
On Jan. 23, 1942, Al entered the U.S. Army 1st Armored Division, and fought vigorously for our freedom in the WWII campaigns of Tunisia, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, and North Apennines. He spent time fighting in Ireland, England, North Africa, Sicily, Italy, and Southern France. He worked his way to tank commander, served intelligence as a German interpreter, and attained the rank of Sergeant.
Al was married to Eldora Leischner on Nov. 18, 1944 by a Justice of the Peace in Sioux Falls while home on leave. They further demonstrated their love through marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Feb. 11, 1945 in Hot Springs, AR.
After being honorably discharged on June 17, 1945 from his war service, Al and his brother, Steve, owned and operated a successful dry-cleaning establishment in Tacoma, WA, for a few years until he and Eldora moved back to Parkston, SD. There, Al worked as a butter maker at the Parkston Creamery, and later landed a job as a serviceman, and then a District Superintendent with Northwestern Public Service Company, serving Parkston, Dimock, Ethan, and numerous rural customers. One of his proudest moments of his career was when the community of Parkston rescinded previous action and voted to retain service from Northwestern in a 1961 public vote. Al had worked hard with others to gain the community’s trust and confidence.
Al and Eldora were married for 27 years and raised three children, Dennis, Debra, and Kurt. Eldora passed away in December 1971.
Al married Vivian (Thompson) Hauser on Oct. 5, 1974, adding her two sons, Kurt Hauser and Gary Hauser to the family. Al and Vivian enjoyed many hours of playing cards with other couples, and often went out to sharpen their dancing skills. Their favorite song to dance was The Tennessee Waltz. Al retired from Northwestern in 1980 after 32 years of service. Al and Vivian moved to Yankton in 2001 and were married for 39 years when Vivian passed away in March 2014.
Al will always be remembered for his ever present smile and unique laugh which instilled happiness in those around him.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elisabeth; brothers, Frank Jr., Bernard and Stephen; his sister, Bertha (McCoy); his first wife, Eldora; his second wife, Vivian; sons, Dennis Solay and Gary Hauser; and grandson James Hauser.
He is survived by his sons, Kurt Solay, Rapid City, and Kurt Hauser (Carrie), Yankton; his daughter, Debra Bomar, Mesa, AZ; daughters-in-law, Nancy Solay, Albuquerque, NM, and Sandie Hauser, Lafayette, IN; grandchildren, Jeff (Nikki) Hauser, Nicholas Hauser, Katie Hauser, Morgan Solay, and Bennett Solay; and great-grandchildren, Cole Hauser and Klay Hauser.
Al’s family will always be grateful for the friendship and wonderful care given to him by the staff and volunteers at Avera Sister James nursing home and Avera Hospice.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. (CDT) on Thursday, July 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be at approximately 1:15 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parkston. Military Graveside Honors accorded by Unger-Fergen American Legion Post 194 and the SDARNG Honor Guard. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live-streaming of Alphonse’s services at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
