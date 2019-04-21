HISEGA | Helen Irene (Gyopyos) Soma, 97, formerly of Wall, SD and Bismarck, ND, died April 19, 2019 at home. She and her husband of nearly 72 years are finally together once more after four years of being apart. Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m on Wednesday, April 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with military honors. Friends may gather at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. for a visitation. The procession to the cemetery will leave at 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Helen's name.
Helen was born, at home, in the coal mining town of Logan, West Virginia, on March 14, 1922, to Anna (Kulyan) and Michael Gyopyos. She was so tiny her first cradle was a shoebox in a bureau drawer and they didn't even know if she would survive.
On March 15, 1942, the day after she turned 21, Helen enlisted, joining the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps which later became the regular Army Air Force.
One Sunday, in 1942, during a dinner for service personnel, Helen met the future love of her life, Ole Soma, who was in the Navy assigned to the USS Brooklyn. Ole and Helen were married in a South Dakota blizzard January 27, 1946, in the town of Newell. To this union two children were born, David and Crystal.
They resided in Wall where Helen worked at the Wall Drug Store. They moved to Bismarck in 1964 when Ole became manager of Capital Electric Cooperative.
She is survived by her son, David (Christa); her daughter Crystal (Mike); two grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremy) Meissner, Parker, CO, Travis (Danielle) Smith, Bismarck; six great-grandchildren: Hunter, Madelyn, Xander, Brandon, Alec and Harper; her sisters, Martha Schmidt, Julia Petronis and Sophia Dunham; nephews and nieces and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ole, her parents, Anna and Michael Gyopyos, her brothers, Nicholas, Michael and Theodore, and sisters Ann Rebrick and Marie Platko.
To view a detailed obituary and sign her online guest register, please visit www.osheimschmidt.com.
