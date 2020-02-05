Sorenson, Delmer E.
Sorenson, Delmer E.

RAPID CITY | Delmer Edsel Sorenson, 91, died Feb. 3, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1012 Sioux San Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
