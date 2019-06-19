{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lyall Clark Spargo, 85, died Feb. 19, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial Vigil will be at 6 p.m. on June 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 22, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. on June 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

